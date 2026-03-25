Summer is here, and that means the mosquito menace is back. They bite day and night, and can cause serious health problems. Here are some simple and effective ways to drive them out of your house for good.

Natural Mosquito Repellent: Mosquitoes don't just bother you in public places; they find their way into our homes too. No matter how careful you are, they somehow manage to sneak in from some corner. These pests don't just give you itchy bites; they also spread dangerous diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

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You can find many types of sprays in the market to get rid of mosquitoes. But using them every day is not a good idea. The chemicals in these sprays can be harmful to the health of both children and adults. That's why it's always better to use natural ingredients from your own home to repel mosquitoes instead of chemical sprays.

Tips to drive away mosquitoes

Camphor

Camphor is very effective in getting rid of mosquitoes. Take a small earthen lamp or a bowl, put a piece of camphor in it, add a little mustard oil, and light it. Make sure the smoke reaches every corner of the house. Mosquitoes absolutely cannot stand the smell of camphor and mustard oil.

Tulsi Plant

The Tulsi plant has tons of medicinal properties. You can also use it to keep mosquitoes away. Place a tulsi plant near the windows where mosquitoes are most likely to enter. The fragrance of tulsi will prevent them from even coming near your home.

Garlic

The garlic in your kitchen has a magical quality. It's not just for cooking; you can use it to repel mosquitoes too. Garlic has a very strong, pungent smell. Crush a few garlic cloves and boil them well in water. After the water cools down, pour it into a spray bottle and spray it in the corners of your house, and near doors and windows. This will stop mosquitoes from entering.

Neem Leaves

Experts say that the smoke from burning neem leaves is one of the best options to repel mosquitoes. Neem has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that also help purify the air. Just burn a few dried neem leaves and let the smoke spread throughout the house. The bitter smell of neem will make the mosquitoes flee your home.