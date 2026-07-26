Ever wondered if mushrooms are actually veg? Science has a clear answer, and it's not what you think. Here's the real deal on what mushrooms are, their scientific category, their health benefits, and the important things you need to know before eating them.

Are mushrooms vegetarian or non-vegetarian? What does science say?

For years, one common question has been doing the rounds: are mushrooms (Mushroom) veg or non-veg? Many people assume they are non-vegetarian because of their meaty texture and taste. But scientifically, this idea is not correct.

According to science, mushrooms belong to the Fungi kingdom. This means they are neither plants nor animals. In the classification of living things, Fungi have their own separate kingdom (Kingdom Fungi).

Mushrooms are not plants, and they're not animals either!

Plants make their own food using sunlight (a process called photosynthesis). But mushrooms don't have chlorophyll, so they can't produce food from light.

On the other hand, they aren't like animals either. They don't have a nervous system, organs, or the ability to move. They grow by breaking down organic matter and absorbing nutrients from it.

So, to be clear, mushrooms are neither plants nor animals; they are a type of fungi.

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Can vegetarians eat mushrooms?

From a dietary point of view, mushrooms are considered a vegetarian food in most parts of the world. In India and many other countries, hotels and food companies include mushroom-based dishes in their vegetarian menu.

However, some people may choose not to eat mushrooms based on their religious or personal beliefs. That is a personal choice.

Nutrients found in mushrooms:

Mushrooms are packed with many nutrients that our body needs:

Protein

Dietary Fiber

B-Vitamins

Selenium

Potassium

Copper

Some types even have Vitamin D

They are also a low-calorie food with very little fat.

Health benefits of eating mushrooms:

According to research, eating mushrooms can offer several health benefits.

They can help boost your immune system.

They may aid in weight management.

They can be good for your heart health.

They are a good source of antioxidants.

They may help reduce inflammation in the body.

Some studies are also looking into compounds in mushrooms that might help prevent cancer, but this should not be considered a treatment.

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Can you eat all types of mushrooms?

No. While there are thousands of mushroom species, not all of them are edible. Some mushrooms are poisonous, and eating them can cause serious health problems.

Therefore, it's safest to only eat mushrooms that are sold in the market or are certified to be grown commercially.

Things to remember about mushrooms!

Mushrooms are neither plants nor animals; they belong to the separate kingdom of Fungi. But in our diet, they are generally treated as a vegetarian food. Since they are rich in nutrients, you can make them a part of a balanced diet. But most importantly, avoid eating unknown mushrooms found in the wild.