A mosquito on a surface. We usually ignore these common pests, but they are major disease carriers. Mosquitoes spread deadly illnesses like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and the Zika virus. Many people have lost their lives to these diseases, so it's crucial to keep your home and surroundings clean to prevent them from breeding. The text also mentions bees and wasps, whose stings can cause a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, leading to breathing issues. If you experience facial swelling or dizziness after a sting, see a doctor immediately.

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