Monsoon Pests: Forget Snakes, These Tiny Insects Are More Dangerous!
This monsoon, we all worry about snakes. But some common insects can be even more dangerous, and their bites can sometimes be fatal. Here's what to watch out for.
Small but deadly insects
1. Mosquitoes
A mosquito on a surface. We usually ignore these common pests, but they are major disease carriers. Mosquitoes spread deadly illnesses like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and the Zika virus. Many people have lost their lives to these diseases, so it's crucial to keep your home and surroundings clean to prevent them from breeding. The text also mentions bees and wasps, whose stings can cause a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, leading to breathing issues. If you experience facial swelling or dizziness after a sting, see a doctor immediately.
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3. Red Ants
A large red ant on a green leaf. Large red ants can cause severe allergic reactions in some people, so be careful. Ticks are another danger; they suck blood and can transmit serious viruses to both humans and pets without causing any pain. Finally, watch out for Assassin bugs, also known as 'kissing bugs.' They enter homes in the evening and bite near the face, potentially spreading harmful viruses.
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