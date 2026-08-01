Dates are a superfood, full of fibre, iron, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants. But today, the market is also full of low-quality or artificially polished dates. Here's how to easily spot them.

1. Be suspicious if they're too shiny: Natural dates have a light brown or dark brown colour. But if they look super glossy and oily, they might be coated with Glucose Syrup, Sugar Syrup, or Liquid Paraffin.

2. Wrinkled skin is a good sign: Naturally ripened dates will have small wrinkles on their skin. If the skin is too smooth without any wrinkles, it might have been artificially processed.