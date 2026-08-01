Fake Dates: Don’t Get Fooled, 8 Easy Ways to Spot Real Ones!
Buying Tips for Dates: Not all dates you see in the market are good quality. Some are coated with artificial polish and sugar syrup. Here are some key signs to help you avoid the fakes and pick the real, natural ones.
How to spot genuine dates?
Dates are a superfood, full of fibre, iron, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants. But today, the market is also full of low-quality or artificially polished dates. Here's how to easily spot them.
1. Be suspicious if they're too shiny: Natural dates have a light brown or dark brown colour. But if they look super glossy and oily, they might be coated with Glucose Syrup, Sugar Syrup, or Liquid Paraffin.
2. Wrinkled skin is a good sign: Naturally ripened dates will have small wrinkles on their skin. If the skin is too smooth without any wrinkles, it might have been artificially processed.
3. Are they sticky to touch?
3. Do the sticky test: Hold a date in your hand. If it's overly sticky or leaves a sugary film on your fingers, it's likely coated with extra sugar syrup.
4. Is the colour too uniform?: It's rare for all dates in a batch to be the exact same colour. Slight variations are normal. If all of them have the same bright shade, they might have been treated with artificial colours.
5. Trust your nose: Real dates have a natural, mild sweet smell. If you get a strong sugary scent, a chemical smell, or any weird fragrance, it's best to avoid them.
6. What if there's a white film?: Sometimes, you might see a white layer on dates. This is often just natural sugar crystallising on the surface, which isn't a sign of spoilage. However, if it looks fuzzy like mould, you must not eat it.
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7. Check the packaging
7. Pay attention to the packaging: Before you buy, make sure to check these details: Manufacturing date, Expiry date, FSSAI license number, Country of origin, and the Ingredients list. It's best if the ingredients just say 'Dates'. You can avoid packs with added sugar, glucose syrup, or other artificial additives.
8. Be careful with very low prices: Quality dates have a certain market price. If you find them being sold in large quantities for a very cheap price, it's a good idea to check their quality before buying. Try this simple home test: Soak a date in a glass of warm water for 10-15 minutes. If the water turns very brown, an oily film floats on top, or a lot of sugar dissolves separately, it could be a sign of an artificial coating or added syrup. However, remember this test is not a final scientific proof.
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How to store dates correctly?
How to store dates properly:
• Keep them in an airtight container.
• Don't store them in hot places.
• You can refrigerate them to make them last longer.
• Protect them from moisture.
Who should be careful?:
Although dates are healthy, they are high in natural sugar. Therefore people with diabetes should eat them in moderation. Those managing their weight should also watch their portion size. Eating 2 to 4 dates a day is enough for most people, but your needs might vary depending on your health and diet. Don't assume a date is good just because it's shiny. By carefully checking its appearance, smell, stickiness, and packaging details, you can choose genuine, safe dates. A little attention can help you buy healthy and nutritious dates for your family with confidence.
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