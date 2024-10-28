REVEALED! How frequently Indian Railways cleans AC coach bedsheets and blankets?

Indian Railways washes white bedsheets and pillowcases in AC coaches after each trip, but what about the black blankets? Discover the surprising cleaning schedule and learn more about hygiene standards.

First Published Oct 28, 2024, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

AC Coach Blankets

Many of us have traveled by train at least once. Indian Railways provides various facilities and concessions for train passengers. There are many AC coaches in each train, which have many facilities for passengers. However, the Railways has released some shocking information about the facilities in AC coaches. That is, the railway has given an explanation to the question raised under the Right to Information regarding the bedsheets used in AC coaches.

When you travel in an AC coach, black blankets, pillows, and blankets are provided on each seat. White bedsheets and pillows will be clean. But many people are confused whether the black blanket has been washed. Indian Railways has cleared this confusion.

When are bedsheets and blankets washed?

The Railways has said that the white bedsheets and pillowcases used in AC coaches are washed after each use and then given to passengers for reuse. But at the same time, the railway has said that black blankets are washed only once a month. 

 

Are bedsheets charged separately?

When asked by the Railways whether these bedsheets, pillows and blankets are charged separately from the passengers, the Railways clearly stated that their charges are also included in the ticket fare. Only in trains like Garib Rath and Duronto, bedsheets and blankets are provided separately to the passengers.

They have to pay a small fee for that. Rishu Gupta, Section Officer, Environment and Housekeeping Management Department, Ministry of Railways, said that proper standards are followed for cleaning these in trains like Duronto.

What happens after each trip?

In a reply to the Right to Information Act, an official regarding this matter said, “After every train journey, bedsheets and pillow covers are sent for laundry, while blankets are folded and stored in the compartment itself. If it is very dirty and smelly, the blanket will be sent for laundry. Blankets are washed only if they are stained or start to smell.”

It is noteworthy that in 2017, CAG released a shocking information in its report. The CAG had said in its inquiry that sometimes blankets are washed once every 6-6 months.

