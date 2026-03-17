Milk Storage: Tired of spoiled milk? Try these simple kitchen hacks!
From our morning chai to that evening coffee, milk is a must-have in every Indian home. But it spoils so fast, especially in the heat! If you're tired of finding curdled milk, we've got some easy kitchen tips to keep it fresh for longer.
Keep it cool, keep it fresh
Leaving raw milk outside is a big no-no. The warmth helps germs multiply fast. Your best bet is to either boil it immediately or pop it into the refrigerator as soon as you get it.
Let it cool down slowly
After you boil the milk, let it cool down on its own. Don't try to cool it down quickly by putting it in cold water. A slow cooling process helps prevent any new bacteria from forming.
Use glass or steel containers
Always store milk in glass or steel vessels. Plastic containers can sometimes encourage bacteria to grow, which makes the milk spoil faster. Steel is a classic choice in most Indian kitchens for a reason!
Avoid reheating milk again and again
We all do it – heating the same pot of milk for every cup of chai or coffee. But reheating it multiple times destroys its nutrients. It's better to heat only the amount you need each time.
Keep it away from strong smells
Don't store milk next to foods with strong odours like onions, garlic, or pickles. Milk absorbs smells very easily, which can make it taste funny and spoil faster.
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