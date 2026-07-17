Eating Nuts: Soaked or Roasted? We Decode the Healthiest Way to Have Them!
Confused about how to eat your daily nuts? This gallery clears up all your doubts—from soaking vs. roasting to how much is too much, and which nuts are the healthiest for you. We've got all the science-backed answers right here.
Top 5 Doubts About Eating Nuts, Busted!
Should You Always Soak Nuts Before Eating?
So, When Should You Soak Nuts?
Is It Okay to Eat Roasted Nuts?
Many of us love roasted nuts for their crunchy, tasty flavour. Roasting them on a medium flame keeps most nutrients intact. But be careful! High heat can damage the healthy fats. Our advice? Always go for raw or dry-roasted nuts, and make sure they have no added sugar, salt, or oil.
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How Many Nuts Should You Eat in a Day?
Which Nut is the Absolute Best for Health?
Every nut has its own superpower! Almonds are packed with Vitamin E and fibre. Walnuts give you Omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for your brain and heart. Cashews, pistachios, and peanuts offer a good dose of protein and healthy fats. So, instead of sticking to just one type, eating a mix of nuts (mixed nuts) every day is the best way to get all the benefits.
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Other Important Tips for Nut Eaters
Improve Your Overall Health with Nuts
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