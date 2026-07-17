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How Many Nuts Should You Eat in a Day?

Nuts are healthy, but don't go overboard! They are high in calories, and eating too many can lead to weight gain. A handful a day, which is about 20 to 30 grams, is perfect for most people. You can have a mix of almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pistachios. Of course, this amount can change depending on your age and lifestyle. The golden rule is to eat them in moderation.