In 2026, just posting videos on Facebook isn't enough. Your reach now depends on when you post, what kind of content you create, and how you engage with your audience.

There was a time when posting two Reels a day would get you thousands of views. But in 2026, the Facebook algorithm has completely changed. Now, Facebook doesn't just look at the quality of your content; it also checks how engaged you are with your audience. So, besides making good videos, it's now super important to post at the right time and follow the right strategy.

Posting at the right time is the real game: When you post now decides 50% of your reach. Recent Facebook data shows that Bengali audiences are most active three times a day. First, from 8:30 AM to 10 AM, when people are heading to the office or college. Then, from 1:30 PM to 3 PM, during the lunch break. And the biggest slot is from 9 PM to 12 AM, when people are relaxing after dinner.

Specifically, posting Reels at 9 PM on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays is getting the highest reach. However, every page's audience is different. So, go to your page's Insights > Audience section to see when your followers are most active online.

What kind of content is working in 2026: Short videos are still king, but the format has changed. Reels that are 30 to 45 seconds long are working best. But remember, the first 2 seconds are everything. You have to hook the viewer within this time. Start with questions like "Vitamin C is out!" or "Are you making this mistake?"

Alongside this, the demand for longer videos of 3 to 5 minutes is also growing. Facebook is now giving a lot of importance to Watch Time. So, create videos that tell a story, offer a tutorial, or have a detailed discussion. And at the end of your post, definitely ask your audience to comment. A simple line like "What's your opinion?" can boost engagement a lot.

These mistakes will kill your reach: Many creators unknowingly make mistakes that cause their reach to drop completely. Firstly, if a video edited with another app has a TikTok or Instagram watermark, Facebook will intentionally reduce its reach. Always use the Facebook App or watermark-free apps like InShot.

Secondly, don't put direct links to YouTube or your blog in the caption. This can reduce reach by up to 70%. If you need to share a link, put it in the first comment. Thirdly, don't make the same type of video every day. The algorithm likes variety. Post a mix of content—one day a recipe, the next day some tips, and then a personal story.

Two secret hacks to grow your audience: The first hour after posting is the most crucial time. Try to reply to every comment that comes in during this period. Facebook will see that your post is generating conversation and will push it to more people.

The second hack is Collaboration. Do Collab posts with other creators in your niche. This helps both of you reach a new audience. Also, go to 2-3 large groups related to your topic and genuinely help people, instead of just dropping links. Provide value. You will get new followers for your page from there. Being a content creator in 2026 isn't just about making videos; it's a business. So, instead of posting blindly, look at the data, make a plan, and post "smart".