Telangana employees get more Dasara holidays compared to Andhra Pradesh. People in Telangana celebrate Bathukamma on a grand scale, making Dasara a major festival season. The government has declared October 18 (Sunday) as a holiday for Saddula Bathukamma. Employees can take an optional paid leave on October 19 (Monday) for Mahar Navami. October 20 (Tuesday) is a general holiday for Vijayadasami. The government has also declared October 21 (Wednesday) as an official holiday.

Private Employee Holidays

Private IT and corporate employees already have their weekend off on October 17 (Saturday) and October 18 (Sunday). They also get a holiday on October 20 (Tuesday). Private employees can just take a leave on October 19 (Monday) to enjoy a long four-day weekend with their families.