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Tirupati Balaji Temple to Receive 121 Kg Gold Offering on November 26; Here's What We Know
A devotee is set to donate 121 kg of gold ornaments to Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati on November 26. The massive offering is expected to draw attention to the temple's religious traditions and donations.
121 kg gold donation to Tirupati Thimmappa
A devotee will offer 121 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹150 to ₹160 crore as a donation to Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Nov 26. This will be the largest donation by an individual devotee in the history of the Tirumala temple.
121 kg gold donation to Tirupati Thimmappa!
A total of 121 kg of gold has been specially designed in the form of 45 different ornaments in 9 sets. The total value of these gold ornaments is estimated at around ₹150 crore to ₹160 crore.
When is the gold donation?
The donor has already consulted TTD officials and completed all formalities, and will officially hand over these ornaments at the temple on Nov 26, temple officials said.
Kilos of gold donation to Tirupati Thimmappa!
Earlier in August 2025, a businessman had vowed to offer 121 kg of gold to Thimmappa following the successful sale of his company's shares. The making of those ornaments is complete, and it is now being officially dedicated.
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