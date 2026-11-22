Discover the mysterious Budbudyanchi Tali of Goa in Netravali where bubbles emerge from the pond and seem to increase when clapped by visitors. Learn about the theories and secrets of this unique pond.

Goa is known for its beaches and nightlife. But it also has many lesser known, mysterious side. Budbudyanchi Tali in Netravali is one of them. This unique lake has many theories surrounding it. Tourist are curious about this type of attraction and the stories connected to it.

What makes Budbudyanchi Tali unique?

Budbudyanchi Tali is also known as the Bubble Lake. It is located in Netravali village, Sanguem taluka, South Goa. It is a beautiful scared temple pond near Gopinath Temple. What makes this pond unique is the bubbles that rise with ripples on the water surface. It is also believed that it becomes faster when someone claps.

Why does the lake bubble when you clap?

There are many theories connected to this pond and it may be different from one another. But there is no proof of specific reason connected to the clapping.

Locals connect it to a deity and its divine power, some also mention Kadamba king Jayakeshi-I, who renovated the pond and the temple.

Other theories include sulphur dioxide or carbon dioxide released beneath the pond. But till now, the origin of the bubbles and phenomenon of clapping is still a mystery.

Why is it worth visiting?

This attraction is a lesser known destination with full of curiosity in Goa, making it perfect to spend your vacation peacefully. It's temple, architecture, history, greenery also adds to the value of this destination.

If you want to discover lesser known and quieter side of Goa, you should definitely add Budbudyanchi Tali to your bucket list.