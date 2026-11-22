Certain skin whitening products contain dangerous levels of mercury (far beyond the safe limit).

Prominent Mappilappattu singer Saleem Kodathoor recently revealed that he suffered kidney disease after using fairness creams containing excessive mercury. He stated he developed membranous nephropathy, the exact same condition that recently caused kidney failure in a 17-year-old girl.

Saleem started using the fairness cream on the recommendation of a friend from Kasaragod. He saw visible results in a few days, getting a lighter skin tone. But soon, the situation reversed and his face became darker than before.

Fairness creams are not safe at all...

FDA makes it clear you shouldn't use over-the-counter skin lightening products because they pack high amounts of mercury and hydroquinone. A 2019 FDA laboratory test found some skin whitening products contain dangerously high levels of mercury. When applied repeatedly, mercury gets absorbed into the bloodstream, potentially causing severe and permanent health issues. Here are some of the potential health risks:

Protein buildup in the kidneys caused by toxins, medicines, or chemicals can damage the kidneys and lead to sudden kidney failure.

2. Continuous use can cause neurological issues like tremors, tingling or numbness, headaches, fatigue, mood swings, or cognitive changes, along with direct skin damage.

The longer and more frequently you use these products, the higher your risk of harm. Certain groups, like kids and pregnant women, are at a much higher risk. Experts strictly advise them against using such products.

Some skin whitening products contain dangerous levels of mercury (far beyond the safe limit). Once absorbed through the skin, mercury triggers the immune system, which then damages the kidney's filters. This leads to conditions like 'membranous nephropathy'.

Heavy metals like mercury and lead can build up in the body, causing tremors, memory issues, and multi-organ toxicity. Pregnant women and children are most at risk here.

You gotta be super careful with unverified brands online. Stay away from unlabelled online creams that promise instant fairness but lack a clear ingredient list or official certification.