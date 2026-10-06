An ideal time to plan a getaway from Bengaluru would be the month of October, more so if your desire is to enjoy a vacation more extensive than a regular weekend. As South India emerges from the monsoon rains, tourists have the options of green hill stations, heritage destinations, and seaside resorts.

For those who wish to spend a weekend in October, there are these five destinations which give varied vacation experiences without any need for a complex travel plan. The Chikkamagaluru resort, for example, is some 250 km from Bengaluru and an ideal road trip destination starting from October onwards.