Where Should Bengaluru Travellers Go This October? 5 Getaways Worth Considering
Planning an October escape from Bengaluru? Explore five long-weekend destinations including Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Hampi, Wayanad and Puducherry for nature, heritage and coastal breaks.
October Weekend Getaway
An ideal time to plan a getaway from Bengaluru would be the month of October, more so if your desire is to enjoy a vacation more extensive than a regular weekend. As South India emerges from the monsoon rains, tourists have the options of green hill stations, heritage destinations, and seaside resorts.
For those who wish to spend a weekend in October, there are these five destinations which give varied vacation experiences without any need for a complex travel plan. The Chikkamagaluru resort, for example, is some 250 km from Bengaluru and an ideal road trip destination starting from October onwards.
1. Coorg - For A Green Hill Retreat
One of the easiest destinations when you seek hills, greenery and coffee plantations, Coorg sees a high number of visitors during October which falls in the midst of the destination's peak season. Visit Madikeri, view points and waterfalls or indulge more into coffee estates.
Suitable for: nature, coffee estates and leisure visits.
2. Chikkamagaluru - For Coffee and Hills
This destination makes perfect sense when you wish to combine peace along with some outdoor adventure. Famous for its coffee estates, Mullayanagiri and Baba Budangiri hills are worth visiting. October to February is the best period to visit the place.
Suitable for: coffee lovers, road trip adventures and short treks.
3. Hampi - For A Heritage Tour
Should hills not be your idea for a vacation then plan an adventure to Hampi. Offering a unique feel to the vacation with its monuments and temples along with unusual boulder landscape, Hampi is also a better season to visit as compared to summer months.
Suitable for: history, photography and monuments.
4. Wayanad - For Its Forests And Waterfalls
Another choice for those desiring more of nature and a longer drive is Wayanad, which features forests, hills, caves, and waterfalls that lend themselves to a vacation of 2-3 days. The month of October is usually seen as a good time to visit the region post monsoon.
Good for: Nature, waterfalls and sightseeing.
5. Puducherry – For A Change At The Coast
As an alternative to the Western Ghats, Puducherry is a good choice for a long weekend getaway. White town, heritage streets, cafés, and coastal promenade will bring in some change to your itinerary. October is also a good time to plan a visit prior to the rest of the year.
Good for: Cafés, heritage streets and a coast break.
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