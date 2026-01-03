No Ticket, No Fee! When You Can Enter the Taj Mahal for Free
Great news for those visiting the Taj Mahal during Shah Jahan's annual Urs. The ASI has made entry to the Taj Mahal free for a set time on January 15, 16, and 17. Find out the timings for free entry on these days.
Taj Mahal open for three days without a ticket! ASI's big decision for Shah Jahan's Urs
Good news for tourists! The ASI has waived the entry fee to the Taj Mahal for three days for Shah Jahan's annual Urs. Entry is free for a set time. Check the schedule.
Free entry on January 15, 16, and 17
Shah Jahan's Urs is on Jan 15-17. Entry is free on Jan 15 & 16 from 2 PM to sunset, and all day on Jan 17. Ticket counters will be closed during these times.
No ticket will be needed
Archaeologist Dr. Smita S. Kumar confirmed no online or offline tickets are needed for Urs. Visitors can enter directly at the scheduled times for free.
Tourism and local businesses will benefit
Shah Jahan's Urs attracts many pilgrims and tourists. Traditional rituals are performed. Waiving the entry fee helps tourists and boosts local businesses like hotels and guides.
Tight security arrangements
To manage crowds, ASI and local admin have increased security. Extra police will be on site to ensure smooth flow and prevent issues, making it a memorable visit for all.
