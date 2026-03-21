Iron Box Hacks: More than just for clothes! You won't believe these amazing uses.
We all think an iron box is just for getting wrinkles out of our clothes, right? But what if we told you it can solve many other household problems? Find out how!
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Image Credit : pixabay
Iron Box Hacks: More than just for clothes! You won't believe these amazing uses.
Almost every home has an iron box, mainly for smoothing out wrinkled clothes. But this handy tool can do so much more! From cleaning crayon marks your kids drew on the walls to lifting stubborn stains from carpets, your iron box is a real multi-tasker. Let's explore how to use it.
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Image Credit : Getty
To remove stains from carpets
Don't panic if wax spills on your carpet during a party. First, let it dry, then gently scrape off the excess with a spoon. Place a piece of paper or an old cloth over the spot and press it with a hot iron. The heat will melt the wax, which then gets absorbed by the paper. Repeat this two or three times, and your carpet will be clean. Similarly, you can remove crayon marks from walls. Just place a paper towel over the marks and press with a warm iron. The crayon will transfer to the paper, leaving your walls spotless.
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Image Credit : Getty
For small sewing jobs
You don't need a sewing machine for a small tear in your dress. Just use fusible bonding tape. Place it over the hole and press with a hot iron to seal it instantly. It's a great time-saver in emergencies. To remove those white round marks on furniture caused by a hot glass or plate, place a thin cotton cloth over the stain and press lightly with the iron (without steam). This releases the trapped moisture and removes the stain. Just be careful not to apply too much heat.
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