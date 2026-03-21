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To remove stains from carpets

Don't panic if wax spills on your carpet during a party. First, let it dry, then gently scrape off the excess with a spoon. Place a piece of paper or an old cloth over the spot and press it with a hot iron. The heat will melt the wax, which then gets absorbed by the paper. Repeat this two or three times, and your carpet will be clean. Similarly, you can remove crayon marks from walls. Just place a paper towel over the marks and press with a warm iron. The crayon will transfer to the paper, leaving your walls spotless.