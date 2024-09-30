Easy DIY hacks to clean your watch at home

Lifestyle
From children to the elderly, the trend of wearing watches is quite old. You use it in everyday life too, but have you ever cleaned your watch?
We often clean everything from clothes to shoes and slippers, but we forget to clean the watch, so today we are going to tell you some hacks that you can use to clean the watch.
Bathing soap will help in cleaning the watch. Prepare lather by adding soap to warm water and clean the strap or chain of the watch with the help of a brush.
Tomato ketchup is available in every home. Dip the watch strap in a little ketchup and leave it for 5-10 minutes and then clean it with the help of a brush.
Mix a little baking powder in half a cup of lukewarm water, add two spoons of lemon, and soak the strap, this will also remove all the dirt.
At the same time, if you want something cheap and affordable, then there is nothing better than lemon. Rub lemon on the belt of the watch.
You can make the old one shine using toothpaste. First, prepare a solution by mixing a little toothpaste in water and clean it with the help of a brush.