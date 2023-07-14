Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No iron box? No Problem! Try these creative ways to remove wrinkles from clothes

    Discover innovative ways to remove wrinkles from clothes when you don't have an iron box. Explore creative alternatives using everyday items and techniques. Maintain a crisp and wrinkle-free look effortlessly!

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    When you find yourself without an iron box, dealing with wrinkled clothes can be frustrating. However, there's no need to panic. In this article, we'll explore a range of creative and effective methods to remove wrinkles from your garments, using common household items and techniques. Whether you're at home or traveling, these alternatives will come in handy and help you maintain a neat appearance. Say goodbye to wrinkles, even without an iron box!

    Use a pot or pan: Boil water in a pot or pan and pour out the hot water. Ensure the pot or pan is clean and free of any residue. With the residual heat, you can use the bottom of the pot or pan as a makeshift iron. Place a cloth or a thin towel over the wrinkled area of the garment and press the pot or pan onto the fabric, applying gentle pressure as you smooth out the wrinkles.

    Use a hairdryer and a brush: Dampen the wrinkled area of the garment slightly with water. Then, using a hairdryer on a high heat setting, blow hot air onto the dampened area while brushing the fabric with a clean brush or comb. The combination of heat and brushing can help relax the wrinkles.

    Hang clothes in a steamy bathroom: Hang the wrinkled clothes in the bathroom while running a hot shower. Close the bathroom door to allow steam to build up. Leave the clothes hanging in the steamy environment for about 15-20 minutes. Afterward, gently shake and tug on the fabric to release the wrinkles.

    Wrinkle-release sprays: Look for commercially available wrinkle-release sprays or make your own by mixing water and fabric softener in a spray bottle. Lightly mist the wrinkled garment, then gently smooth out the wrinkles with your hands or by stretching the fabric. Hang the garment to allow it to air dry, which can also help minimize wrinkles.

    Use a clothes steamer: If you have access to a clothes steamer, it can be an effective tool for removing wrinkles. Hang the garment and run the steamer over the wrinkled areas, holding it a few inches away from the fabric. Move the steamer in an up-and-down or side-to-side motion, allowing the steam to penetrate the fabric and relax the wrinkles.

    Hang your clothes: Hang the wrinkled garment on a hanger and gently smooth out the wrinkles using your hands. Gravity can help pull out some of the wrinkles, especially for lighter fabrics. You can also try smoothing out the fabric with your hands and letting it hang for a while to let the wrinkles relax.

