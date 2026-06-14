Stroke Prevention: 4 Must Do Things To Protect Brain Health Effectively!
A stroke, or what we often call 'pakshaghatam', is a serious medical emergency that can completely change your life. It's most commonly caused when the blood flow to the brain gets blocked. Here are the essential things you need to do to prevent it.
Make exercise a daily habit
Follow a heart-healthy diet
Making changes to your diet can significantly reduce your stroke risk. You should eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, grains, olive oil, and nuts. Also, try to eat more fish and chicken while limiting red meat and sugar. This simple switch lowers your chances of getting a stroke.
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Control your blood pressure
High blood pressure weakens the blood vessels in your body. This increases their chances of bursting or forming clots. To reduce your stroke risk, you must always keep your blood pressure under control.
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Manage your cholesterol
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