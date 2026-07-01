Protein Packed Fruits: Fresh Picks That Fuel Your Body, Read Details!
When we talk about protein-rich food, our minds usually jump to fish and meat, right? But guess what, some fruits are also loaded with protein. Add these to your diet to boost your health.
Bananas
Guava
Guava is a fruit that's loaded with protein. It also contains Vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. You can eat it whole or even make a juice out of it.
Healthy Eating: Avoid These Fruits After Sunset for Better Health!
Jackfruit
Jackfruit contains plenty of protein. It's beneficial whether you eat it ripe or use the unripe fruit for cooking.
Avocado
Avocado is full of protein, healthy fats, potassium, and fibre. Eating it daily is a great habit for your health.
Home Gardening: Grow Luxury Berries at Home Without Spending Big!
Apricots
Kiwi
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.