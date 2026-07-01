Monsoon Gardening Tips: 10 Best Plants to Grow in Indian Gardens This Rainy Season
Refresh your garden this monsoon with 10 easy-to-grow plants, including colourful flowers, fragrant herbs and fresh vegetables that thrive in India's rainy weather with minimal maintenance and proper care.
Tulsi (Holy Basil)
Tulsi thrives in warm, humid weather and grows vigorously during the monsoon. Its medicinal value and easy maintenance make it a favourite in Indian households.
Hibiscus
Hibiscus bursts into vibrant blooms during the rainy season with proper sunlight and well-drained soil. Regular pruning encourages healthier growth and more flowers.
Jasmine
Jasmine fills gardens with fragrant white blossoms throughout the monsoon. A few hours of sunlight and timely trimming help keep the plant blooming.
Marigold
Marigolds add bright yellow and orange hues to any garden during the rains. They are also known to naturally repel certain garden pests.
Mint
Mint flourishes in cool, damp conditions and grows rapidly during the monsoon. Fresh leaves can be harvested regularly for teas, chutneys and beverages.
Curry Leaf Plant
The curry leaf plant produces lush, aromatic foliage during the rainy season. Occasional pruning helps encourage tender new leaves for cooking.
Snake Plant
Snake plants tolerate humidity well and require very little care. They are an excellent choice for indoor gardens and beginners alike.
Money Plant
Money plants thrive in monsoon humidity and grow quickly in both water and soil. Their trailing vines make them perfect for balconies and indoor spaces.
Okra (Lady's Finger)
Okra grows rapidly in the warm, moist conditions of the monsoon. Nutrient-rich soil and adequate sunlight help ensure a healthy harvest.
Ridge Gourd
Ridge gourd vines flourish during the rainy season when given proper support to climb. The fast-growing vegetable offers a fresh harvest throughout the monsoon months.
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