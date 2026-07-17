6 6 Image Credit : Getty

Simple Ways to Prevent Mouth Ulcers:

Drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water daily to keep your mouth moist. Have cooling drinks like tender coconut water and buttermilk. Avoid spicy, sour, and fried foods. Instead, add iron-rich greens, fruits, and whole grains to your diet. Use a soft-bristle brush, gargle daily, and try to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep. These simple steps help your body heal and prevent ulcers.