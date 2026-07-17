Mouth Ulcers In Summer: What Triggers Them, How to Get Fast Relief? Find Out Now
Summer heat, excessive sweating can trigger painful mouth ulcers on your tongue, lips, or gums, making eating, talking difficult. Though they usually heal within two weeks, knowing the causes can help prevent them and keep your mouth healthy.
Dehydration:
Food Habits:
We often crave spicy, masala-heavy foods or acidic fruits and drinks to feel cool in summer. But these can irritate the soft lining of your mouth and lead to painful sores.
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Nutritional Deficiency:
Mouth Injuries:
Small injuries, like from brushing your teeth too hard or accidentally biting your cheek, can turn into bigger problems. The summer heat can make these simple wounds worse and cause ulcers.
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Lack of Sleep and Stress:
Simple Ways to Prevent Mouth Ulcers:
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