Tulsi Planter Designs: 4 Stylish Ideas to Beautify Your Home and Balcony
Want to give your courtyard or balcony a beautiful makeover? Check out these 4 stylish Tulsi planter designs. We cover everything from traditional and modern to designer options.
Marble or Stone Tulsi Planter
In Indian homes, the Tulsi plant holds great significance. You can choose a special, beautiful planter just for your Tulsi. Marble or stone planters give a royal look. They are strong and last for years. You can buy them in white or grey marble. A planter with 'Om' inscribed on it looks even better and very elegant. You can find these online or in shops for around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.
Traditional Clay Tulsi Planter
If you want to give your home a traditional look, you can buy a classic clay Tulsi planter instead of a marble one. These planters come with beautiful carvings and desi designs. Some even have lovely paintings that give a temple-like feel. According to Vastu, they are also considered very auspicious. These planters are cheaper than marble ones.
Wall-Mounted Tulsi Planter
For small homes or flats, wall-mounted planters are a great option. You can easily fix them on the wall. They save space and also work as beautiful decor. You can install these modern and smart planters easily using a wall stand. Just make sure to choose a pot size that fits your plant as it grows.
Cement Tulsi Planter
Cement Tulsi planters are known for their strength. You can place these planters in your courtyard or on your balcony. You can also easily get them customised to your liking. Get 'Om' or 'Shubh Labh' inscribed on your Tulsi planter for a traditional touch.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.