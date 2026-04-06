In Indian homes, the Tulsi plant holds great significance. You can choose a special, beautiful planter just for your Tulsi. Marble or stone planters give a royal look. They are strong and last for years. You can buy them in white or grey marble. A planter with 'Om' inscribed on it looks even better and very elegant. You can find these online or in shops for around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.