Is your Tulsi plant drying out? Here's how to make it lush and green again. Find out which salt is actually safe for your plant. A little bit of Epsom salt can make the leaves greener and the plant stronger. But stay away from regular table salt and make sure it gets the right amount of sun and water.

In our homes, the Tulsi plant is more than just a religious symbol; it's a natural medicine cabinet. But often, the plant starts to dry out. This could be due to wrong care, too much water, poor soil, or a lack of nutrients, especially during the winter months. Many people try different home remedies, and one popular trick is using salt. But hold on, using regular table salt can actually harm your plant and even kill it. The secret is to use the *right* kind of salt in the *right* amount to bring your Tulsi back to life.

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Which salt is right for your Tulsi?

Epsom salt is the best choice

For your Tulsi plant's growth, Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) is considered the best option. It's packed with magnesium and sulfur, which help make the leaves greener and the roots stronger. It also boosts the chlorophyll-making process, which gives the leaves that deep, healthy green colour.

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How to use Epsom salt?

Getting the quantity right is very important. Mix half a teaspoon of Epsom salt in one litre of water.

Pour this solution into the soil only once a month. Using too much can damage the roots.

Why should you not use table salt?

The salt we use in our kitchens (sodium chloride) ruins the soil quality. It makes the soil hard and compact, which stops the roots from soaking up water and nutrients properly. So, never add regular salt to your Tulsi plant.

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Follow these tips for better results

Pay attention to drainage and sunlight. Your Tulsi needs about 4-5 hours of gentle sunlight every day. The pot must have good drainage holes so that extra water can flow out and doesn't collect at the bottom.

Add neem water and organic fertiliser

Pouring neem water into the soil once a month helps keep fungus and pests away. Using kitchen waste compost or cow dung manure also gives your Tulsi a great growth boost.