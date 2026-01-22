6 Foods Fatty Liver Patients Should Avoid According to Health Experts
Fatty liver disease is a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver. There are two types: alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Foods fatty liver patients should avoid
Let's look at what to avoid to reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.
Sugary foods and drinks
Sugary drinks and foods high in sugar can harm the liver. So, fatty liver patients should avoid them.
Fried foods
Foods that are heavily fried in oil can also cause fat to build up in the liver. So, avoid these too.
Processed foods
Eating processed foods can also lead to fat accumulation in the liver and cause fatty liver disease.
Junk food
Also, avoid excessive consumption of junk food as much as possible.
Red meat
The fat in red meat has a chance of accumulating in the liver.
Alcohol
Excessive alcohol consumption can also cause fatty liver disease.
Attention:
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or a nutritionist.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.