There are also different opinions about the destruction of the Somnath temple. Some historians say that the Somnath temple was destroyed 7 times by foreign invaders, while others say it was demolished 17 times. The first incident of the temple's destruction occurred in 725 AD. At that time, Al-Junaid, the governor of Sindh, destroyed this temple with the aim of expanding Arab rule.



