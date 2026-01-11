PM Modi offered prayers at the Somnath temple after the Shaurya Yatra, a procession marking 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's 1026 attack. He paid tribute to Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Patel, joined by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Somnath temple after concluding the Shaurya Yatra. The Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to the statues of Veer Hamirji Gohil and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Veer Hamirji Gohil sacrificed his life while defending the Somnath Temple in 1299 AD during the invasion led by Zafar Khan.

Shaurya Yatra Marks 1,000 Years of Unbroken Faith

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in the Shaurya Yatra at Somnath as part of a four-day national commemoration marking 1,000 years of unbroken faith and resilience since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

During the procession, the Prime Minister played the conch and acknowledged the greetings of the gathered crowd. The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a symbolic procession organised as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. It represents courage, sacrifice and the indomitable spirit that preserved Somnath through centuries of adversity. Ahead of the yatra, 108 horses from the Gujarat Police Mounted Unit arrived to take part in the event.

A Saga of Destruction and Reconstruction

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The attack marked the start of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt.

Despite this, Somnath remained deeply rooted in the collective memory of the people. The repeated destruction and revival of the temple is seen as unique in world history, reflecting its continued spiritual and cultural significance.

Sardar Patel's Vow and Modern Reconstruction

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, calling its restoration vital for restoring India's cultural confidence.

The reconstruction, carried out with public support, was completed with the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then President Rajendra Prasad. In 2026, the country marks 75 years since the historic consecration ceremony.

The First Jyotirlinga: A Symbol of Enduring Faith

Revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the Somnath Temple stands along the Arabian Sea with a 150-foot shikhar, symbolising enduring faith and national resolve. (ANI)