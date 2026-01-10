Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inspected the Somnath temple premises to review security arrangements for the 'Swabhiman Parv' event with PM Modi. He directed officials on security, traffic, and crowd management to ensure a smooth experience.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, on Saturday, conducted an on-site inspection of the Somnath Mahadev Temple premises and surrounding areas to ensure the smooth conduct of the 'Swabhiman Parv' at Somnath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to further strengthen law and order arrangements. He conducted a comprehensive, on-the-ground review with senior officials and issued necessary directives to ensure robust security arrangements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Comprehensive Security Review

During the visit, the Deputy CM inspected the main entrance of the temple premises, adjoining main and alternative routes, and arrangements for the smooth movement of pilgrims. He thoroughly reviewed security deployment, traffic regulation, and parking facilities, and instructed officials to ensure that local residents and devotees arriving from across the country and abroad face no inconvenience during the Prime Minister's event.

The Home Minister also issued specific instructions to concerned officials regarding crowd management, emergency response preparedness, and the effective use of technology to further strengthen the security framework. He emphasised the importance of seamless interdepartmental coordination to ensure the event's peaceful and successful conduct.

Spiritual Activities and Dignitaries

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Jitu Vaghani, Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State Shri Kaushik Vekariya, Member of Parliament Shri Rajesh Chudasama, along with senior officers of the district administration and the police department, were present. Meanwhile, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev on Saturday. He also sat on the Somnath temple premises and chanted the Omkar with devotion, joined by his family.

Under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a 72-hour continuous "Omkar jap" is being organised by Rishikumars in the sacred premises of Shri Somnath Mahadev temple. Through this spiritual ritual organised under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a new direction is being given to India's ancient culture, faith, and the spirit of national self-respect. Notably, the large participation of devotees is enhancing the spiritual significance of Somnath.