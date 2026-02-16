Pregnant Women Eclipse Rules: 5 Things to Avoid During Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse effect on pregnant ladies: The year's first solar eclipse is on Tuesday, February 17. Pregnant women should definitely not do certain things during this time. Otherwise, it could negatively affect the baby in the womb.
Pregnant women should be careful during the solar eclipse
The first solar eclipse of 2026 is on March 17. It won't be visible in India. As per religious texts, pregnant women must avoid certain acts to protect their unborn child.
Pregnant women should not go out during the eclipse
Pregnant women shouldn't go out during the eclipse or be in direct sunlight. It's considered inauspicious and can affect the baby, according to religious texts.
Also Read-
First Solar Eclipse 2026: Will it be visible in India?
Pregnant women should also avoid eating, drinking, and sleeping
Pregnant women should avoid eating, drinking, and sleeping during the solar eclipse. It's believed eclipse rays contaminate food, and eating it can cause illness.
Avoid using sharp-edged things
Pregnant women should not use sharp objects like knives, blades, scissors, or needles. Cutting or sewing during the eclipse is considered inauspicious and may cause future issues.
Women should not worship
Pregnant women should not perform worship rituals. They can chant mantras silently. It's best to cover windows and doors so that the eclipse rays do not enter the house.
Dressing up is also prohibited during the eclipse
Pregnant women should avoid dressing up, as negative energies are strong during the eclipse. Caution is advised.
Disclaimer
This info is from religious texts and is for informational purposes.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.