First Solar Eclipse of 2026: Date, Time and Where to Watch THIS Year's First Eclipse?
First Solar Eclipse 2026: The first solar eclipse of 2026 is happening in February. This eclipse will be very special because the sun will look like a shining ring, which is why it's called the 'ring of fire'.
Details of the first solar eclipse of February 2026
The first solar eclipse of 2026 is in February. It's a special 'ring of fire' eclipse where the sun will look like a shining ring. A rare sight to see!
When will the solar eclipse occur in February 2026?
The year's first solar eclipse is on Tuesday, Feb 17. It won't be visible in India, so no rituals like Sutak will apply here.
Where and how to watch the solar eclipse?
Although the Feb 17 solar eclipse won't be visible in India, you can watch it online on NASA's official website (www.nasa.gov) or other space agency sites.
In which countries will the solar eclipse be visible?
The Feb 17 eclipse will be visible in parts of Namibia, Tanzania, Chile, Antarctica, and others. Sutak will only apply in these regions.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is from religious texts and experts. We are just a medium to convey it. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
