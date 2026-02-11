The annular solar eclipse on 17 February 2026 will create a bright ring-shaped sunlight effect when the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun but fails to block it completely. This happens because the Moon will be slightly farther from Earth, making it appear smaller than the Sun. As a result, a glowing ring of sunlight will remain visible around the Moon, commonly known as the “ring of fire.”

The eclipse will begin at 07:01 UTC and will reach its peak over the icy interior of Antarctica. During the maximum annular phase, nearly 96 percent of the Sun will be covered, and the striking ring effect may last up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds. Despite the dramatic visuals, scientists strongly advise using certified eclipse glasses, as the Sun’s rays remain dangerous to the eyes even during annularity.