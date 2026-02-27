10 Smart Kitchen Hacks to Get Your Cooking Done in Minutes For Everyone
Are you tired of wasting time in the kitchen? Onions making you cry, fruits going bad too fast, or cheese crumbling? Bas, no more tension! Check out these super hacks to make your kitchen life way easier.
Small kitchen problems can really slow you down.
Freeze onions before cutting them.
It's normal to cry while cutting onions. To reduce this, just pop the onions in the freezer for 10–15 minutes beforehand. Take them out, let them thaw a bit, and then chop. The sting will be much less. Another way is to soak them in lukewarm water for a while before cutting.
This reduces the effect of the chemical released by the onion. Cutting soft cheese with a knife can be tricky, and the slices won't be even. For this, use dental floss to cut the cheese easily. Also, if the cheese is too soft to grate, keep it in the freezer for a short while. It will harden up, making it easy to grate.
Soak them in cool water to prevent them from turning black.
Potatoes turn black quickly after you cut them. This happens because of air exposure. To prevent this, soak the cut pieces in cold water immediately. It's even better to keep them in water until you're ready to cook. To keep tomatoes fresh for longer, don't remove their stems.
The stems help prevent moisture from getting inside. Leafy greens like coriander wilt fast. Don't wash them. Instead, put them in a glass of water and store it in the fridge. This will keep the leaves fresh.
Wrap the banana bunch with plastic wrap.
To stop bananas from turning black too fast, wrap the end of the bunch with plastic wrap. This reduces the gases released by the fruit, making them last longer. To prevent your fruit salad from turning brown, just sprinkle a little lemon juice and honey over it. Don't throw away lemon peels! Grate and dry them to use in your cooking for extra flavour.
You can easily remove strawberry tops using a straw. Use an ice cream scooper to remove seeds from a pumpkin or watermelon to get the job done quickly. To soften cold butter fast, put it in a plastic cover and press it with a rolling pin. These small kitchen hacks will make your cooking simple, saving both time and effort. You can make your daily life much more comfortable. No need to get tensed in the kitchen. With a little planning and care, you can work smartly.
