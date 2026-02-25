Wondering how often to replace your kitchen sponge? A microbiologist reveals the shocking truth about harmful bacteria like salmonella growing on it in just hours.

Kitchen sponges are a common item found in most homes, but many people are unclear about how often they should be replaced. Online opinions vary greatly, with some people changing their sponges weekly and others only replacing them when they appear dirty or have an unpleasant smell.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr Primrose Freestone, an Associate Professor in Clinical Microbiology at the University of Leicester, has provided a clear answer. She told the Daily Mail that sponges should ideally be replaced each day. She explains that sponges used for cleaning raw meat, fish, or vegetables should be thrown away immediately because it is very difficult to remove all bacteria. Even for regular dishwashing, a sponge should be used for only one day, with antibacterial detergent applied during that time.

Kitchen Sponge Dangers

This topic has been discussed for a long time on Reddit. Some people suggest changing sponges weekly and others avoid them altogether due to concerns about germs. To assess the cleanliness of sponges, Dr Freestone and her team conducted an experiment where sponges were used for varying periods, from one day to five months. They occasionally disinfected them and analyzed the microbes present. The results showed that even after just 14 hours, sponges contained a large number of bacteria, including harmful types like listeria, salmonella, and antibiotic-resistant germs. By the third day, the bacterial growth was significant, and sponges used for months also showed fungal growth.

Based on these findings, Dr Freestone recommends using a new sponge every day. She notes that sponges are cheap and easy to replace. Some people prefer using brushes instead of sponges, which can be more hygienic if cleaned regularly. However, brushes can also collect germs over time, so they need to be properly maintained.

By following these simple steps like using a fresh sponge each day, cleaning it with detergent, or switching to a brush, you can greatly reduce the risk of germs in the kitchen and make your dishes safer.