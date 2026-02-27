Silent Heart Attack: 5 ‘Minor’ Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
A silent heart attack often strikes without dramatic chest pain, making it easy to mistake the symptoms for everyday discomfort. Ignoring these five “minor” warning signs could delay treatment and increase the risk of serious.
A silent heart attack can strike without the classic dramatic symptoms.
Our lifestyle and diet are increasing heart disease risks. Reports show a rise in deaths from silent heart attacks, or Silent Myocardial Infarction. This happens when a blockage in blood flow damages the heart muscle, often without obvious symptoms.
The risk factors for a silent heart attack are the same as a regular one.
A heart attack happens when a coronary artery gets blocked, reducing blood flow. The causes for a silent attack are the same as a regular one: family history, smoking, high cholesterol, BP, diabetes, no exercise, and being overweight. Let's look at the symptoms.
Jaw pain is a key symptom, especially in women.
Constant and unusual fatigue can be a warning sign.
Shortness of breath, even while resting, is a red flag.
Cold sweats accompanied by nausea can signal heart trouble.
If you're suddenly sweating all the time, it could be a sign of a heart attack. Especially watch out for cold sweats that come with nausea or dizziness. This could mean your heart is in serious trouble.
Frequent dizziness can be caused by a lack of blood flow.
