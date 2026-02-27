Holi 2026: Refresh Your Home with Bright, Breezy Curtains This Festive Season
With Holi around the corner, refresh your home by swapping old curtains. Light cotton, colourful prints, silk or sheer fabrics can instantly brighten rooms, add summer vibes, and fill your space with festive cheer
Holi Home Decor Tips
Holi isn't just about playing with colours; it's also about giving your home a fresh, festive vibe. The easiest way to do this? Change those old, faded curtains! By picking the right colours and fabrics, you can not only make your home look beautiful but also keep it cool and comfy during the summer. This Holi, let's add some colourful and light curtains to every room and make the festival even more special.
Light Cotton Curtains
Light cotton curtains are your best bet for the summer season. They let the air pass through, keeping the room nice and cool. Pick bright shades that match the vibrant colours of Holi. The soft and airy feel of cotton is also perfect for homes with kids. Plus, these light curtains are super easy to wash and clean, making them both stylish and practical for daily use.
Silk and Mixed Fabric
Silk or mixed-fabric curtains really amp up your home's beauty during Holi. They are a bit on the heavier side but add a touch of elegance and richness to any room. To avoid trapping too much heat in the summer, go for lighter shades or pastel tones. The natural shine of silk curtains just adds to the festive joy, making your home look even more grand. Use matching tie-backs or rings to style them up.
Printed and Floral Designs
Floral or abstract printed curtains in Holi colours are totally in trend right now. Instead of plain curtains, these vibrant ones make the room feel lively and full of energy. When you're picking between small or large prints, just keep your room's size and existing furniture in mind. Printed curtains are a great fit for both kids' rooms and drawing rooms. Just make sure to choose light and airy fabrics to stay comfortable in the heat.
Sheer and Voile Curtains
Sheer or voile fabric curtains keep your room feeling light and airy during the summers. They filter the harsh, direct sunlight but still give you privacy. For the Holi season, using light-coloured sheer curtains really plays up the natural light and brings a fresh vibe into the room. You can also layer them or pair them with blinds for a look that's both stylish and functional.
