Holi isn't just about playing with colours; it's also about giving your home a fresh, festive vibe. The easiest way to do this? Change those old, faded curtains! By picking the right colours and fabrics, you can not only make your home look beautiful but also keep it cool and comfy during the summer. This Holi, let's add some colourful and light curtains to every room and make the festival even more special.