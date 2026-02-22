How to Store Rice Long-Term: 4 Easy Kitchen Hacks to Keep Weevils Away
Learn how to store rice for long periods using simple kitchen ingredients. These four easy home remedies help prevent moisture, pests, and weevils, keeping your stored rice fresh, safe, and edible.
Moisture and wrong storage method
If rice isn't stored properly, worms and various pests can get in. Moisture and wrong storage methods increase the risk of weevils. But with a few easy home remedies, you can keep your rice safe for a long time.
Are you experiencing this trouble?
The main reasons for weevils in rice are moisture, improper storage, and keeping it in open containers for a long time. If you're facing this problem, follow these 4 easy steps below.
1. Store in an airtight container
Always store rice in a clean, completely dry, airtight container. If you use a plastic or steel container, close the lid tightly. This prevents moisture and reduces the chance of weevils. Make sure the container is totally dry before adding rice.
2. Add bay leaves or neem leaves to the container
To keep weevils away, you can add 3-4 bay leaves (Tejpatta) or dried neem leaves to the rice container. Their strong smell repels pests, keeping the grain safe for a long time.
3. Sun-dry the rice
You should sun-dry the rice from time to time. If there's any moisture, spread it in the sun for a few hours before storing. The sun removes moisture and reduces the risk of weevils. It also helps get rid of any existing bugs.
4. Use cloves or peppercorns
To keep rice safe, add 8-10 cloves or a few peppercorns to the container. Their sharp aroma prevents weevils and other pests. This method is very useful for long-term rice storage.
