Bile Duct Cancer: 6 Early Symptoms of This Silent Killer You Must Not Ignore
Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is a rare but very aggressive type of cancer. It develops inside the bile ducts, which are crucial for our digestive system.
What is Bile Duct Cancer?
Bile ducts are small tubes that connect your liver and gallbladder. They play a major role in digestion. These tubes carry a fluid called bile, which helps your body break down fats.
Why Early Detection is Crucial
This cancer becomes much more dangerous in its advanced stages. At that point, surgery is often not an option, which makes treatment extremely difficult.
Symptoms of Bile Duct Cancer
The early symptoms are often so minor that people find them hard to spot. But, here are some of the most common signs you should know about.
Fatigue and Stomach Pain
Key symptoms include: 1. Feeling unusually tired all the time. 2. A dull pain just below your ribs. 3. General stomach ache or discomfort.
Loss of Appetite and Weight
Also watch out for: 4. A sudden loss of appetite. 5. Having a fever or feeling like vomiting. 6. Losing weight without even trying.
Jaundice
As the cancer advances, it can cause jaundice. Your skin and the whites of your eyes will turn yellow. Other signs include itchy skin, pale-coloured stools, and very dark urine.
Treatment
Doctors can diagnose this cancer using a Liver Function Test and other scans. While bile duct cancer is rare, any delay in finding and treating it can be fatal. Getting medical help at the right time can help manage the disease effectively.
Disclaimer:
If you notice any of these symptoms, please don't try to self-diagnose. It is very important to consult a doctor immediately. Let a medical professional confirm the diagnosis.
