    Skincare tips: Get rid of acne with the help of these effective tips

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Acne is one of the most common skin problems among people. This can be because of the lifestyle we are following these days. Here are some effective ways that can help you get rid of them; read on to find out what they are. 
     

    Acne is a major skin problem that is increasingly common among people today. The skin condition can affect anyone, whether old or young and is not restricted to any gender. Poor diets, high-stress environments, hormonal changes and increasing pollution are some of the main reasons for higher cases of acne among people today. With stressful schedules, people need more time to care for their skin. Even when the condition can be resolved, acne scars that are left behind can be very frustrating for people. Sometimes, it can take years to disappear or may not disappear. Here are some simple tips that can help you avoid acne.
     

    Stay away from dairy products: Dairy products can be one of the causes of acne. Avoiding dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, cheese, and more can help people avoid the increased risk of acne.

    Avoid UV rays and pollution: UV rays from the Sun are not harmful to your skin and face. Excessive exposure to the Sun can damage your skin barrier and hence can cause acne. Pollution can have the same effect on our skin, so using plenty of sunscreens and avoiding dirt and pollution are essential to prevent acne.

    Avoid touching your face with your hands: One of the main reasons for acne is when people keep touching your face continuously with your dirty hands. Your hands contain many bacteria, germs and dirt in the hands, that can spread to your face when you touch them.

    Avoid Oily food: Oily food can increase oil and sebum production in your skin, resulting in more pimples and acne on your face. Hence, it would be best to avoid excessive oily consumption.

    Drink plenty of water: Water helps in keeping our skin and body healthy. To keep yourself hydrated, you should drink water hourly throughout the whole day. 

    In some cases, there can be underlying medical issues. If your acne issues are intensifying or appear suddenly, you should immediately consult a medical professional.

     

