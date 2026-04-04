Kidney Health: 6 Superfoods You Must Eat For Healthy Kidneys
Your diet plays a huge role in keeping your kidneys healthy. After all, your kidneys are the ones filtering out waste, balancing electrolytes, and managing fluid levels in your body.
6 Foods You Should Eat for Better Kidney Health
Cauliflower is a safe vegetable for people with kidney issues.
Cabbage is low in potassium and phosphorus.
Apples are low in potassium but high in fibre and antioxidants.
Eating guava in moderation provides Vitamin C and fibre.
Blueberries are excellent for kidney health.
Blueberries are fantastic for kidney health and are often called a superfood for kidney patients. They are low in phosphorus, sodium, and potassium. At the same time, they are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which protect against inflammation and damage. They also support heart health and diabetes control, reducing common risks for kidney disease.
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Grapes are hydrating and naturally low in potassium.
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