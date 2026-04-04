Prostate Cancer: 6 Early Warning Signs Your Body May Be Showing You to Watch Closely
Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects men. It used to be common only in men over 60, but that's changing. Doctors now report that even men under 40 are being diagnosed with it.
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Prostate Cancer: 6 symptoms your body shows
Prostate cancer is a cancer that develops in men. It was once thought to affect only men over 60, but things have changed. Doctors now say that even men younger than 40 are being diagnosed with it.
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Prostate cancer is a slow-growing cancer that develops in the prostate gland.
This is a slow-growing cancer in the prostate gland and often shows no symptoms at first. Key signs include trouble urinating, blood in urine or semen, pelvic pain, and bone pain. Early detection through PSA tests is critical because treating the cancer at an early stage is much easier.
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Heredity, hormonal changes, genetic factors, and high-fat diets are risk factors.
Most people are unaware of the symptoms of prostate cancer. Studies show that risk factors include family history, hormonal changes, genetic factors, a high-fat diet, and even mental stress.
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Many men do not get regular check-ups.
Doctors typically find this cancer using PSA blood tests or digital rectal exams. However, a lack of awareness about symptoms, prevention, and treatment stops many men from getting regular check-ups.
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A high PSA level can indicate cancer.
Age is the biggest risk factor, with 90% of cases occurring in men over 55. The main screening tool is the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test. A high PSA level can be an indicator of cancer.
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Men over 40 should get a prostate cancer check-up at least once a year.
It's a good idea for men over 40 to get checked for prostate cancer at least once a year. This is especially important for those with a family history of the disease, as their risk is much higher.
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The prostate gland plays a crucial role in the production of semen.
Prostate cancer affects the prostate gland, a key part of the male reproductive system. This gland plays a vital role in producing semen, the fluid that carries sperm.
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