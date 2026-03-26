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A sudden change in your voice or worsening asthma can be a sign.

A change in your voice is another symptom. It can cause hoarseness or make your speech sound rough. This is different from laryngitis, which often comes with a swollen throat or difficulty swallowing. A hoarse voice is a key sign. Also, watch out for new shortness of breath or worsening asthma in adults who don't smoke.