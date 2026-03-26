Lung Cancer Warning Signs: 6 Early Symptoms You Must Never Ignore
Lung cancer begins when abnormal cells in the lungs grow uncontrollably. These vital organs help you breathe, but the disease remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, making early detection crucial.
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Don't ignore these six early signs of lung cancer.
Lung cancer is a type of cancer that begins with uncontrolled cell growth in the lungs. These are the two sponge-like organs in your chest that control breathing. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
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Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of all cases. Many people miss the early signs, but catching them early makes treatment much easier. Here are some important symptoms to look out for.
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Feeling short of breath or tired during daily tasks.
The first sign is often shortness of breath or fatigue. You might feel out of breath while doing regular chores or just feel more tired than you normally would.
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A rare cancer that forms at the top of the lung.
A constant pain in your shoulder, upper arm, or the inside of your forearm could signal a Pancoast tumor. This is a rare cancer that forms at the very top of the lung, near the neck. These tumors can attack nearby nerves and ribs, causing discomfort that feels a lot like arthritis.
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A sudden change in your voice or worsening asthma can be a sign.
A change in your voice is another symptom. It can cause hoarseness or make your speech sound rough. This is different from laryngitis, which often comes with a swollen throat or difficulty swallowing. A hoarse voice is a key sign. Also, watch out for new shortness of breath or worsening asthma in adults who don't smoke.
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Don't take frequent respiratory infections lightly.
You should not take frequent respiratory infections like bronchitis or pneumonia lightly, especially in adults. These recurring issues can be a warning sign.
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Extreme thirst, frequent urination, nausea, and confusion.
Symptoms like extreme thirst (polydipsia), frequent urination (polyuria), nausea, and confusion can also be signs. Some lung tumors, especially squamous cell types, release a protein that increases blood calcium, causing severe dehydration.
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A persistent cough that lasts more than 3-4 weeks.
Another major symptom is a persistent cough that lasts for more than 3-4 weeks, particularly in adults who don't smoke. You should also watch for a cough that gets worse or produces phlegm mixed with blood.
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