This Rare Salt Costs More Than Gold! Here’s What Makes It So Incredibly Valuable
Did you know there's a salt in the world so expensive that you could buy a tola of gold for the price of one kilo? Find out what makes this salt so special and why it costs a fortune.
Do you know the price of this salt?
What is Bamboo Salt?
People make Bamboo Salt from sea salt, just like our regular table salt. But the process is completely different. They pack the sea salt into bamboo tubes and seal them with clay. After that, they roast the tubes at a very high temperature using pine wood. They repeat this process not once, but nine times! This intense roasting burns the bamboo away completely and changes the salt's colour. While regular salt is white and pink salt is pink, this Bamboo Salt turns a distinct purple.
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How much does this salt cost? And why is it so expensive?
This salt is about 100 times more expensive than normal salt, with prices ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The reason for this high price is its long preparation time. Making a single batch can take weeks or even months. Also, people make this salt entirely by hand, not with machines. This keeps production low and the price high. They don't produce it in huge quantities like regular salt. It's mainly used in special dishes, gourmet restaurants, and for health products due to its high mineral content and health benefits.
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