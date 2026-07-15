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Do you know the price of this salt?

Any dish needs salt to bring out its flavour. We can't even imagine eating a meal without it. That's why every kitchen has salt. A kilo of our regular salt costs maybe Rs 20 to Rs 50. But did you know about the world's most expensive salt? With the money for one kilo, you could buy gold! This salt is called Bamboo Salt, and it's made in South Korea. It's extremely rare and very difficult to make, which is why it's so pricey.