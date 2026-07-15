Are you also someone who orders a boba tea every time you're out, just because it's the 'in' thing? Well, you might want to read this. This stylish-looking drink could be doing more harm to your health than you think.

Are you also a fan of boba tea?

Boba tea, which is also called bubble tea, has become a huge hit in restaurants and cafes lately. Thanks to the growing trend, everyone seems to be drinking it, but most people have no idea about its pros and cons. This special drink actually comes from Taiwan, where it started back in the 1980s. It's usually made with milk and chewy tapioca pearls. Today, this world-famous tea is available in all sorts of different flavours.

What are the nutrients in boba tea?

Boba tea has very few vitamins and minerals. Nutrients like folate, calcium, and iron are present in very small amounts. So, does it offer any real health benefits? Here’s what you need to know.

This tea, with its chewy bubbles, is packed with calories and carbohydrates. While it gives you a quick energy boost, the high sugar content can increase your risk of diabetes and obesity.

On the other hand, if your boba tea is made with a green or black tea base, it might help lower the risk of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

However, the super-sugary versions of boba tea can raise the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Several reports also suggest that drinking it for a long time can affect your ability to think and understand things clearly.

Regular consumption is also linked to a risk of several types of cancer.

What are some healthier alternatives to boba tea?