Too much water in the curd also makes it sour faster. To fix this, you must remove all the water. Just strain the curd using a clean cotton cloth. If you hang it for a while, all the extra water will drip out. Now, store this thick curd in an airtight container in the fridge. With no water, the fermentation stops, and the dahi stays sweet for at least a week.