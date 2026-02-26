Curd Storage Hacks: Keep Dahi Fresh for a Week With These Easy Desi Tricks
Is your dahi turning sour too quickly? With the right curd storage hacks, you can keep it fresh, creamy, and delicious for up to a week.
Image Credit : chatgpt.com
Many people know that homemade curd goes sour very quickly. But if you follow some easy methods, you can keep it fresh for a whole week. Just follow these old-school rules our ancestors used to store dahi for a long time without it turning sour.
Image Credit : Getty
For many of us, a meal just isn't complete without dahi. But homemade curd usually turns sour in a day or two. With these simple tips, you can keep your curd fresh even after a week. It won't turn sour, no matter what. Our ancestors had some great tricks to maintain the taste, and we're sharing them here.
Image Credit : Getty
This is a brilliant trick from our grandparents. After the curd sets, they would peel and drop two or three small onions into it. The onions absorb the extra acidity. This trick works wonders in summer or when you don't have a fridge. It barely changes the taste but keeps the curd perfectly fresh.
Image Credit : Getty
Too much water in the curd also makes it sour faster. To fix this, you must remove all the water. Just strain the curd using a clean cotton cloth. If you hang it for a while, all the extra water will drip out. Now, store this thick curd in an airtight container in the fridge. With no water, the fermentation stops, and the dahi stays sweet for at least a week.
Image Credit : chatgpt.com
Always use a dry spoon when you take out curd. A wet spoon adds bacteria, which makes the curd spoil faster. Also, don't stir the whole bowl; just scoop out what you need. Stirring it again and again makes water separate and turns it sour. Keep the dahi away from strong-smelling foods like onions, garlic, and pickles to keep its original taste.
