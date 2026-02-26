- Home
Three students from London have developed a colour-changing condom that can detect possible sexually transmitted diseases by changing colour upon infection risk. The invention aims to promote safe sex awareness and early health alerts.
Colour-Changing Condoms Aim to Boost Safe Sex Awareness
Governments and health agencies regularly conduct awareness programmes promoting condom use for safe sex. Despite these efforts, concerns about the spread of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, remain widespread.
As a potential innovation in this area, colour-changing condoms have been developed to help detect certain sexually transmitted infections. These condoms are designed to change colour upon contact with specific pathogens, thereby serving as an immediate visual alert.
The concept aims to encourage timely medical consultation and promote safer sexual health practices.
Special Coating Designed to Detect Infections
A specialised layer has reportedly been developed on the surface of the condom that is designed to change colour upon contact with certain bacteria or viruses. This reactive coating is intended to trigger a visible colour shift if it detects specific pathogens, thereby acting as an early warning indicator.
According to the concept, the packaging also explains which colour corresponds to which infection, enabling users to better understand the alert.
The innovation is aimed at increasing awareness and encouraging timely medical testing and consultation.
Colour Indicators Designed For Infection Awareness
This colour-changing condom is designed to help users identify potential infection risks during sexual activity.
The system works using colour indicators, where green represents chlamydia, yellow indicates herpes, blue signals syphilis, and purple is associated with the human papillomavirus (HPV).
The concept functions like a health safety signal, similar to a traffic light system, helping users stay more aware of possible risks and encouraging timely medical consultation if any colour change occurs.
Condoms Designed For Safety And Infection Awareness
The primary purpose of this condom is not only to provide protection during sexual intercourse but also to help assess safety by identifying potential risks associated with sexually transmitted infections.
This colour-changing condom has been developed to provide immediate visual feedback regarding possible sexual health concerns.
The innovation aims to promote safer sexual practices by encouraging awareness and responsible behaviour while supporting early medical consultation when necessary.
Student Innovation Recognised In Health Technology
This colour-changing condom has been developed by three students from Newton Academy School in London.
The young inventors, Chirag Shah, Dhanyal Ali and Muaz Nawaz, who are all 14 years old, worked together on this innovative project. Their invention has received recognition and several awards for its contribution to health awareness and safety technology.
The students’ work highlights how young minds can contribute to scientific innovation and public health education through creative thinking and research.
Availability Of Colour-Changing Condoms In the Market
The colour-changing condom was developed in 2015, and since then, several studies have been conducted to evaluate its effectiveness. However, the production cost of this safety concept condom is relatively high, which has limited large-scale commercial manufacturing.
In addition, ongoing research is being carried out to assess possible side effects and long-term usability.
At present, this concept-based condom is not commercially available in the market.
