Governments and health agencies regularly conduct awareness programmes promoting condom use for safe sex. Despite these efforts, concerns about the spread of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, remain widespread.

As a potential innovation in this area, colour-changing condoms have been developed to help detect certain sexually transmitted infections. These condoms are designed to change colour upon contact with specific pathogens, thereby serving as an immediate visual alert.

The concept aims to encourage timely medical consultation and promote safer sexual health practices.