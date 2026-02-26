Liver Cancer Symptoms: What to Know as Rinku Singh’s Father Battles Stage 4
As news emerges about Rinku Singh’s father battling Stage 4 liver cancer, awareness around the disease has become more important than ever. Here’s what you need to know about liver cancer symptoms, warning signs, and when to seek medical attention.
17
Image Credit : Getty
What are the symptoms of Stage 4 liver cancer?
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, is getting treated for cancer at a hospital in Greater Noida. News reports confirm his liver cancer is in the fourth stage.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Getty
Reports say Rinku's father has Stage 4 liver cancer.
Khanchand's condition is critical, and he is on ventilator support. Doctors first found the liver cancer a year ago. Reports now say it has progressed to the fourth stage.
37
Image Credit : Getty
Treatments can slow down the cancer's progress and manage symptoms.
At this stage, the cancer cells have spread to other parts of the body. While a cure isn't possible, treatments can help slow down the cancer's progress and manage the symptoms.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Stage 4 liver cancer is a dangerous condition that is usually not curable.
Stage 4 liver cancer means the disease has spread from the liver to other organs. This includes the lungs, bones, and nearby lymph nodes, making it very dangerous.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
Stage 4 liver cancer spreads rapidly to other organs.
Stage 4 liver cancer is also called metastatic liver cancer. It spreads beyond the liver to other body parts like the lungs, bones, or lymph nodes. This type of cancer spreads very quickly.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Jaundice, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, and abdominal pain.
Symptoms of Stage 4 liver cancer include jaundice, sudden weight loss, no appetite, fatigue, stomach pain, bone pain, and shortness of breath. Though it's a serious condition, new treatments are always developing. Continuous care can help maintain a good quality of life.
77
Image Credit : istock
Treatment focuses on managing symptoms with immunotherapy, targeted therapy, or chemotherapy.
Treatment for this stage focuses on managing symptoms, improving quality of life, and extending survival. Doctors often use immunotherapy, targeted therapy, or chemotherapy to achieve this.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos