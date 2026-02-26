Weight Loss: Eat Flax Seeds This Way to Burn Fat and Shed Kilos Fast
Looking for a natural way to accelerate weight loss? Discover how eating flax seeds the right way can boost metabolism, burn stubborn fat, and help you shed kilos faster.
17
Image Credit : Getty
Eat flax seeds this way and lose weight easily
You should make flax seeds a part of your daily meals. They are a powerhouse of nutrients, containing protein, fibre, Omega-3 fatty acids, essential minerals, and vitamins. Flax seeds also have something called lignans.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Getty
Flax seeds contain dietary fiber, which helps digestion.
Flax seeds are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. They help bring down bad cholesterol (LDL) and also lower blood pressure. The dietary fibre in these seeds is great for your digestion.
37
Image Credit : Pixabay
It prevents constipation and stabilizes blood sugar levels.
These seeds help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and balance your hormones. They have both soluble and insoluble fibre. This combo promotes healthy digestion, prevents constipation, and keeps your blood sugar levels stable.
47
Image Credit : Getty
It makes you feel full and helps in weight management.
Flax seeds can improve ovulation and also help reduce PMS symptoms like breast pain and constipation. They are packed with protein and fibre, which makes you feel full for a long time and helps in managing your weight.
57
Image Credit : Getty
It can also help promote healthy skin and hair.
The nutrients and healthy fats in flax seeds improve your skin's hydration and reduce dryness. They also help in promoting healthy skin and hair, giving you that natural glow.
67
Image Credit : Getty
You can make a flax seed drink by grinding flax seeds.
Soaking flax seeds in water and then eating them can help you cut down on belly fat. You can also make a drink with powdered flax seeds. This drink will keep you feeling full for longer and also improve your digestion.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Adding flax seeds to a salad or smoothie can also help you lose weight.
Here's a simple recipe: Mix one teaspoon of powdered flax seeds in hot water and stir it well. Squeeze in some lemon juice and drink it up. Adding flax seeds to your salad or smoothie is another great way to help with weight loss.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos