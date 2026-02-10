No Chemicals Needed! Traditional Ways to Keep Homemade Curd Fresh for 7 Days
By using simple, natural methods followed by our ancestors, you can store homemade curd for days without chemicals, keeping it fresh, thick, and sweet for up to a week.
Indian meals are incomplete without curd. Store-bought curd has preservatives for a long shelf life. But homemade curd turning sour in a day is a headache. Following our ancestors' natural methods can keep homemade curd fresh and sweet for a week without chemicals.
If the milk is too hot, the curd will turn sour
Many don't check milk's temp when adding starter. If it's too hot, curd won't be thick and sours fast. A small spoonful is enough for half a liter of milk. So what's the secret?
The onion magic
It might sound surprising, but adding two or three peeled small onions after the curd sets helps absorb the sourness. This works well to keep curd fresh for two days in emergencies. Also, ensure the milk is lukewarm when adding the starter. Keeping the bowl still after adding it will result in thick and creamy curd.
Remove the water
The water in curd is the main reason it sours. Removing this whey keeps curd fresh for two weeks. Hang it in a cloth to drain the water, making it thick and creamy. Store in an airtight container in the fridge to prevent souring for a week.
To enjoy healthy curd
How you cover the curd matters. Once set, refrigerate it. But first, let surface moisture evaporate to prevent fungus. Follow these simple tips, and you won't need to buy curd. Enjoy fresh, healthy homemade curd daily.
