Skin Care: 4 Curd Face Packs to Restore Skin Moisture in Cold Weather
Cold weather dries skin, but curd helps hydrate, gently exfoliate and soothe irritation. Face packs with honey, turmeric, oats or aloe vera restore moisture, reduce dryness and boost winter glow.
Curd & Turmeric Glow Pack
Mix curd with a pinch of turmeric for its anti-inflammatory and brightening benefits. This pack helps soothe irritation and unveils a natural winter glow.
Curd & Honey Hydration Mask
Combine curd with honey to create a deeply moisturizing face pack that calms dry, tight skin. Honey adds extra nourishment while curd restores moisture and boosts softness.
Curd & Oats Soothing Scrub
Blend curd with ground oats to gently exfoliate flaky skin while restoring moisture. The oats soothe and calm sensitive skin without stripping it.
Curd & Aloe Vera Cooling Mask
Combine curd with aloe vera gel for a refreshing, hydrating face pack that helps reduce redness in cold weather. This mix nourishes and cools while boosting skin resilience.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.