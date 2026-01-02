Fresh Coriander Spoils Quickly? Follow These Simple Storage Tips
Coriander Storage Tips: Coriander leaves we buy directly from the market often spoil within a few hours. But by following a few tips, you can keep coriander fresh for up to a week. Let's see how...
Spoils quickly
Coriander is great for adding flavor and aroma to our cooking and offers many health benefits. But the main problem everyone faces is that it spoils no matter how well it's stored.
Should not be kept in an airtight place
When you bring coriander from the market, it has a high water content. If not washed or dried properly, moisture trapped between the leaves causes it to rot quickly. Don't store it in an airtight place.
Do this to prevent rotting
First, wash the coriander leaves well as soon as you bring them from the market. Then, dry them thoroughly to remove all water. This reduces moisture and prevents them from rotting.
Keep it in turmeric water
The turmeric water method is great for keeping coriander fresh. Add a little turmeric to a bowl of water and soak the leaves for 20-30 minutes. Turmeric's antibacterial properties kill microbes. Then, rinse in clean water and dry.
Possibility of leaves rotting
A common mistake is storing wet coriander. Don't put it in a container right away. Dry the leaves thoroughly with a paper towel. Even a little water can cause them to rot in the fridge.
Save money along with the taste of food
By using these methods, you can keep coriander fresh for many days. Following these simple tips lets you enjoy the benefits of coriander, enhancing your food's taste and saving you money.
