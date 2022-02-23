Shibani Dandekar ditches traditional lehenga, Mehendi; set goals for modern-day brides

Shibani Dandekar’s wedding look is an inspiration for modern-day brides. She opted for a corset blouse and replaced the traditional lehenga with a stylish mermaid skirt.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have shared a fresh set of pictures from their oh-so-dreamy wedding that was held last week in Khandala, Maharashtra. The couple looks perfect in the beautiful frames while the shutterbugs captured their candid moments. From the kisses they shared, to the joyous moment of saying ‘I do’ to each other, to simply dancing away in glory, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding pictures are exactly what a happy newlywed couple looks like.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

While we continue to be in the awe of the adorable pictures that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have uploaded on their respective social media accounts, what we can’t miss out on is the modern approach that Shibani has had towards her bridal look – something we think will certainly inspire the modern-day brides. ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar breaks into dance after becoming Farhan Akhtar’s wife; see pics

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Recently, the entertainment industry has seen a lot of weddings that were held with a lot of pomp. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s royal wedding in Rajasthan to Vikran Massey-Sheetal Thakur’s intimate wedding. All the celebrity brides wore heavy lehengas with handwork on them.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

And since many were speculating that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar would have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, everyone was waiting to see in Shibani all decked up in either a lehenga or a green saree (Marathi brides mostly wear green on the wedding day, since it is considered auspicious). ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani's divorce; when Aditi Rao Hydari was called the reason

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

However, when Shibani Dandekar’s first picture from the wedding was out, she ditched the traditional Indian attire and opted for a modern way of styling; something we think defines the idea of wedding attire for modern-day brides.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Unlike other brides that we have seen lately, Shibani Dandekar neither wore a lehenga nor did she don her hands with henna (Mehendi). In fact, she wore a matching set of romantic red corset blouse with a mermaid skirt and a red veil. She also did apply a tad bit of Mehendi on her palms for the shagun.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar’s contemporary approach towards her wedding attire is not only her “dream wedding dress”, as she says in the caption of the pictures that she has posted, but also for many women of today’s age. She went easy-breezy on her wedding attire while maintaining the quotient and glow of a happy Indian bride.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

The diva bride Shibani Dandekar, stunned in her red wedding ensemble. While many may have expected her to wear heavy chunks of jewellery, she ditched those too! Only a pair of ruby-studded earrings is all that she wore as a part of accessories, reconfirming every bride-to-be that you may not necessarily have to bear the load of those heavy jewellery sets and can totally rock your look with simple yet statement earrings.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

For the make-up too, Shibani Dandekar proved yet again that minimal make-up on the D-day can also make you look like the perfect bride on your wedding day.

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

What we love about Shibani Dandekar’s approach towards her wedding attire is how comfortable it made her look. Usually, brides would look conscious while taking care of the heavy pieces of jewellery and kilograms of lehengas they wear for their wedding, but here we have a bride who ditched all of that for a perfect amalgamation of comfort, modernity and beauty. And that is why we think her look may inspire many brides-to-be to opt for a similar approach towards their wedding look. ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

Image: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram